press release: Wordsmith, vocalist, feminist: Lizzo is one of music's most powerful up-and-comers. Combining upbeat pop hits, gospel influence and bold rapping, her unique discography is matched only by her unapologetic performance. Former TIME Musical Act to Watch, the honest entertainer has formed a devoted fanbase through her social advocacy and uncommon talent.

Originating in soul-pop, Lizzo's R&B debut was met with national success. After a tour with Har Mar Superstar and an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman, she released two more studio albums. Her first major-label EP and most recent release, Coconut Oil, has recieved critical and popular acclaim for its feel-good composition. With a focus on self-love, the rapper-singer has been called "the new queen of body-positive self-acceptance anthems (Entertainment Weekly)."

Lizzo's collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Ricky Reed (Jason Derulo, Fifth Harmony) has catapulted her to the top of viral charts. Says AM New York, "This is singalong music, the type worthy of hairbrush microphones and dancing in front of the mirror."