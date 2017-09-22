Lo Marie, Shawndell Marks, Kelsey Miles

press release: Kelsey Miles, Shawndell Marks, and Lo Marie are teaming up to throw a rogue Hurricane Relief concert this Friday from 5-8pm in the parking lot of Bethel Lutheran Church. 100% of donations will go to Direct Relief. Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization with a focus on health. It is rated 4/4 on Charity Navigator, with 99.4% of funding going directly to relief (rather than administration, etc). We will split the donations between their Harvey and Irma campaigns.

Rodeo Wagon, a locally owned and operated food cart, will be on site selling their Oklahoma and Texas inspired cuisine. They have also generously offered to donate 10% to the cause after their costs are covered!

Restrooms will be available in the church. We encourage guests to bring their own chairs if they would like to sit and to park in the ramp across the street in order to save space for more dancing! It is a free event, but donations are suggested and will go to Direct Relief.

We will be performing on Shawndell Marks' custom trailer stage, called the Blue Piano Trailer, which is making it's debut with all new art