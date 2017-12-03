Local Author Book Signings
River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
press release:
Celebrate the incredible talent of our literary artists with a fantastic afternoon of storytelling, wisdom sharing, and holiday cheer as we host a book signing event featuring seven local authors. Free to attend and open to the public.
Authors include Curt Meine, Jody Kapp, Elise Moser, Kelly Parks Snider, Bob Leggett and Doris Teresa Wight, Rhonda Nass, and Jennifer Angus.
Info
River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578 View Map
Books