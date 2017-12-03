Local Author Book Signings

press release:

Celebrate the incredible talent of our literary artists with a fantastic afternoon of storytelling, wisdom sharing, and holiday cheer as we host a book signing event featuring seven local authors. Free to attend and open to the public.

Authors include Curt Meine, Jody Kapp, Elise Moser, Kelly Parks Snider, Bob Leggett and Doris Teresa Wight, Rhonda Nass, and Jennifer Angus.