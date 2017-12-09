Local Vendor Extravaganza

Gnar Hoops and Happy World Clothing (gHwc) 1021 Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Local creators are teaming up to offer an amazing SALE! Shop unique creations from local midwest artists, seamstresses, jewelry crafters, etc!

Live DJ: Whodie Guthrie

Amazing Local Vendors:

Flow Space OPEN to public FOR FREE

Hoop | Yoga | Dance | Poi

Come and play! 12 - 6 pm

Learn to POLE! with the incredible Marina Mars!

  • Intro Pole Flow 2 - 3 pm 
  • Intro Aerial Pole 3 - 4 pm

Location is at gHwc on Park St. Ample parking on Lakeside St & Park St

Info
Gnar Hoops and Happy World Clothing (gHwc) 1021 Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Special Events
