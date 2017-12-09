Local Vendor Extravaganza
Gnar Hoops and Happy World Clothing (gHwc) 1021 Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Local creators are teaming up to offer an amazing SALE! Shop unique creations from local midwest artists, seamstresses, jewelry crafters, etc!
Live DJ: Whodie Guthrie
Amazing Local Vendors:
- Lava Essentials LLC
- Rustic Stone-Jewelry and Gifts
- applesfloat (Rebecca Maurer)
- Kandra's Konscious Kreations (Kandra Shefchik)
- Massive gHwc Storewide Sale
Flow Space OPEN to public FOR FREE
Hoop | Yoga | Dance | Poi
Come and play! 12 - 6 pm
Learn to POLE! with the incredible Marina Mars!
- Intro Pole Flow 2 - 3 pm
- Intro Aerial Pole 3 - 4 pm
Location is at gHwc on Park St. Ample parking on Lakeside St & Park St
