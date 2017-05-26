RSVP for Locally Grown, Nationally Known

press release:

It's time to celebrate the work of the Sierra Club John Muir Chapter!

Join us June 1 for a celebration of sustainability and grassroots activism. Enjoy one of our newest park shelters and sample locally-sourced appetizers. A short program with Heather Driscoll, Emerge Wisconsin; Bill Davis, Chapter Chair and Elizabeth Ward, Chapter Conservation Programs Coordinator. Emerge Wisconsin is developing women leaders for a democratic future. Proceeds to benefit the Sierra Club - John Muir Chapter.

Date: Thursday, June 1, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tenney Park, John Wall Family Pavilion, 402 N. Thornton Ave., Madison

Suggested donation: $50, Checks payable to Sierra Club - John Muir Chapter

Students & Millennials: $15 and complimentary membership in the Sierra Club

Getting there: The Tenney Park Shelter is on Thornton Ave. which can be accessed by car from Sherman Ave. There is parking near the shelter. Bus stops are located at E. Johnson & N. Thornton and Sherman Ave & N. Thornton. This location is ADA accessible.

RSVP: Please RSVP today by contacting Liz Wessel, lizard59sc@yahoo.com or 608.238.9934. Deadline - Friday, May 26.