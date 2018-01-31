Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

press release:

Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a full moon hike on Wednesday, January 31st. Meet at Robertson Trailhead on Lodi/Springfield Road at 7:00 pm. Bring flashlight or headlamp and dress appropriately for weather. Well behaved, leashed dogs welcome.

Questions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926.

For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/ RE2C5