Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Permaculture. Join Kate Heiber-Cobb, founder of the Madison Area Permaculture Guild, and Marian Farrior, Arboretum outreach specialist, as they explore urban permaculture design and highlight permaculture functions of woody plants in the collection. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
