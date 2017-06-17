Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Woody Plants of China. Join Stephen Nystrand, Longenecker Horticultural Gardens technician, on a tour highlighting diverse and fascinating plants of Chinese origin within the collection. Learn the history, cultural significance, economic importance, and landscape use of ginkgo, dawn redwood, maples, flowering quinces, and much more.
Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
