Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour

Google Calendar - Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour - 2017-06-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour - 2017-06-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour - 2017-06-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour - 2017-06-17 13:00:00

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Woody Plants of China. Join Stephen Nystrand, Longenecker Horticultural Gardens technician, on a tour highlighting diverse and fascinating plants of Chinese origin within the collection. Learn the history, cultural significance, economic importance, and landscape use of ginkgo, dawn redwood, maples, flowering quinces, and much more.

Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center. 

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Environment

Visit Event Website

608-263-7888

Google Calendar - Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour - 2017-06-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour - 2017-06-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour - 2017-06-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour - 2017-06-17 13:00:00