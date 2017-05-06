Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
UW-Arboretum UW-Arboretum Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour: Lilacs and Crabapples. David Stevens will lead this tour through two signature collections, focusing on the history, beauty, and landscape value of crabapples and lilacs, which are some of the favorite ornamental woody plants in the Midwest. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
