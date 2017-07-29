press release: Loop the Lake is Clean Lakes Alliance's annual bike ride around Lake Monona that highlights our community’s lakes and lakeshore bike paths. In 2015, more than 500 riders participated, our biggest and most visible ride yet! Event proceeds support our ongoing lake improvement and protection efforts.Participants will ride along the scenic Lake Loop route through Madison and Monona. Riders will travel 12 miles clockwise around Lake Monona, starting and ending at Olbrich Park. Stop for complimentary checkpoints along the route, including water and beverages, ice.