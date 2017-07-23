Loopy Hoop Beaded Earrings

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Put your inner jewelry designer to work with this fun workshop, led by local jewelry artist and teacher Alison Lesniak. You’ll learn fun and easy wire jewelry-making techniques to create two pairs of handcrafted earrings using wire and glass beads. Tailor the design of your earrings to suit your personal style, from sweet and simple to dramatic and dangly. This workshop is perfect for ages 12 and up.

608-286-3150

