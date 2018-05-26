Lora Hyler

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: D. Donovan, Midwest Book Review:

“The Stupendous Adventures of Mighty Marty Hayes revolves around a middle school science experiment gone awry, Marty’s struggle with his newly evolving superpowers, his attraction to a girl in his class, and a school bully – among other things.

While middle grade leisure readers will be lured by the story’s superpower theme, there are many other subplots and adventures that Marty experiences on an emotional, educational, and technological level that make for a multi-faceted, well-rounded adventure story that goes far beyond a singular approach.  A multicultural cast of superheroes, and spy gadgets on full display, aid the story.”

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
