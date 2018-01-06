press release: Bos Meadery is ready to maraud headlong into 2018 with our 5th annual Mead & Metal Fest being held Saturday, January 6, 2018, from 5-10p, this time in our very own Mead Hall! We are once again proud to present a brutal array of Mead and Metal at this Viking-themed winter festival.

An awesome local line-up will unleash a torrent of sonic mayhem: Lords of the Trident, Birth of Tragedy, HellMuff, Cunning Like Cobras!

There will be many varieties of mead on tap, including our new non-alcoholic ginger mead, beer, pizza, and as is tradition there will be brutal poetry readings between sets, so prepare to be disturbed!

Metal and Viking costumes encouraged! $8 Cover.

Emcee: Peter DeVault

5:15p - Cunning Like Cobras

6:15p - HellMuff

7:15p - Birth of Tragedy

8:30p - Lords of the Trident