Loretta Ellsworth

press release: Lorraine Kindred’s most cherished memories are of the Surf Ballroom, where youth lost themselves to the brassy sounds of big band swing, where boys spent their last nights before shipping off to war—and where Lorraine was swept away by a star-crossed romance.

Returning to the ballroom for the first time since the 1940s, Lorraine enters a dazzling world she thought long vanished. But as the sparkling past comes to life, so does the fateful encounter that forced her to choose between her heart and her duty—and she must face the secret she buried. Along the way, she’ll rediscover herself, her passion, and her resilience. This moving story is inspired by a real-life ballroom and POW camp in Iowa.