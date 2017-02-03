Los Chechos, Dub Foundation, Dub Messengers, Tropical Riddims Sound System

press release: On Thursday, Feb. 9th, the Crystal Corner is honored to host the 15th annual Community Dance Party to benefit the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center food pantry. And it’s a Birthday tribute to the King of Reggae music, Bob Marley!

For this Birthday Bash, WORT’s own Tropical Riddims DJs & the Crystal

present another righteous celebration with a night of Bob Marley and Wailers music. Live music by LOS CHECHOS dishing out some reggae Espanol, roots-reggae performances by DUB FOUNDATION and DUB MESSENGERS bands will honor the Marley legacy.

This is always one of the best dance parties of the season, and as usual JAMERICA will be there early to spice up the night with tasty Island fare. (7pm - 9pm only)

Tropical Riddims Sound System will spin all night – it’s an early start at 7:30pm –

between sets and after the band.

You can support Wil-Mar Center by donating non-perishable food items, and receive reduced admission. $7 donation at the door; only $5 with food donation.

Welcomed by WORT 89.9FM www.wortfm.org