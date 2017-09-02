press release: ¡Bienvenido! Los Dells Festival is the first major Latin Music & Arts Festival in the Midwest and soon to be North America’s largest Latin Music Festival.

We are creating a multi-cultural experience for fans of music just outside one of the largest family-friendly entertainment destinations in the Midwest: The Wisconsin Dells.

With art installations, a vast culinary program, and a heavy hitting lineup, festival attendees will be in for an unforgettable experience. Join us for the best weekend of the summer!

Maná, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Wisin, Reik, Larry Hernandez, Sofia Reyes, Kinky, Quantic, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Los Dareyes De La Sierra, Thomas Agusto, & More, **Artist lineup subject to change without notice.