Los Meskales, Sanctus, The Cutouts, Rocket to Luna, Polydactyl

press release: The Wurst Times is proud to announce "Wurst Night" - fundraiser for the Wurst Times VIII festival Sat. April 21st at The Frequency. All proceeds from the evening will help cover the operating expenses of the Wurst Times VIII festival ( Sound gear, tent & generator, advertising etc.) The more money we can raise at the Wurst Night fundraiser = more money that can go go to our Charities ,the Madison Area Music Association, Guitars for Vets and the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center. SUGGESTED DONATION for Wurst Night are $10 at the door.

SEPARATE- Advance "tickets" for the Actual Wurst Times VIII Festival ( Sat. May 26) will also be on sale at Wurst Night for an ADDITIONAL $10. The WTF VIII Advance "Tickets" / donation will include 2 food/ beverage tickets for the WTF VII= approx. $7.50 in savings!

The Wurst Night bands are an electric mix of music - just like the actual festival!- Something for everyone!

( ALL TIMES APPROXIMATE)

8:00PM - Rocket to Luna -Psychedelic Surf-able Rockabilly - WORLD PREMIERE!

8:45 PM - The Cut Outs - Punk Surf

9:30 - Sanctus - METAL!

10:15 - Los Mekskales - Mexican Ska!

* NEWS FLASH Polydactyl has been added to the line plus other surprise guests ( MAYBE :)) ! Details pending Stay tuned for more details!!!!!