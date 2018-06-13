Loss of Loved One from Alzheimer's/Dementia
Agrace Grief Support Center, Fitchburg 2906 Marketplace Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release:
This special three-week series is presented in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association,
and is for adults grieving the death of a loved one due to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – noon; June 13, 20 and 27. Pre-registration is required. To register, call Cheri at (608) 327-7300.
