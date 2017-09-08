press release: Lost Lakes is a collaboration between Corey Mathew Hart and Paul Mitch. The two met during a songwriting competition held by a local radio station. It wasn't until they returned for a duets portion of the follow year's competition that Corey saw Paul play bass and singing harmonies. The first time Corey and Paul played together, they clicked musically and personally. The collaboration has grown over the years, developing into a strong songwriting and production team with a focus on well-crafted tunes and tight vocal harmonies. Lost Lakes' self-titled debut record bears witness to their talents and the fact the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts.

House concerts are casual, intimate, solo or small ensemble musical performances designed around the notion of having friends over to your living room to enjoy live music (or in this case, a gallery!) There is no advance ticket sale, only a suggested donation at the door. Beverages provided by Woodshed Ale House!