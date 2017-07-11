Lost Lakes, Backroom Harmony Band with Evan Murdock, Josh Harty
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Enjoy the summer evening with a concert on the Great Lawn of Olbrich's outdoor gardens. A wide variety of music is highlighted, including jazz, folk, honky-tonk, and much more. Olbrich's Summer concerts are Tuesdays, June 20 - July 25 (no concert 7/4) at 7 p.m. A $2 admission donation is suggested.
