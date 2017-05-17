Lou & Peter Berryman

to Google Calendar - Lou & Peter Berryman - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lou & Peter Berryman - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lou & Peter Berryman - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Lou & Peter Berryman - 2017-05-17 18:00:00

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: FOOT (Friends of Olin Turville) will present four FREE concerts this spring in the Olin Park pavilion.  Each concert starts at 6 PM and runs until 8 PM. Concerts proceed rain or shine, since it’s an indoor space. All concerts are family-friendly and bringing a picnic is encouraged. FOOT is a 501 (c)(3) through formal agreement with the Madison Parks Foundation. Concerts are sponsored by Saris Cycling Group and the Madison Parks Division along with FOOT.

Info

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Lou & Peter Berryman - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lou & Peter Berryman - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lou & Peter Berryman - 2017-05-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Lou & Peter Berryman - 2017-05-17 18:00:00