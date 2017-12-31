× Expand Lou and Peter Berryman

press release: A concert of seriously funny music. Lou & Peter Berryman are a songwriting duo from Madison with a fairly normal resume: they've played music together since 1964, divorced, remarried other people and are best of friends, have released 18 recordings and four songbooks, and have played everywhere from A Prairie Home Companion to the Wisconsin State Coroners' convention, and from the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., to the Sheboygan Bratfest; Berkeleys Freight & Salvage, The Ark in Ann Arbor, and New Yorks Caffe Lena have hosted them.

Take the elegant wit of Cole Porter, the topical satire of Tom Lehrer and the absurdity of Flanders and Swann; blend with down-home Wisconsin cheese, gentle, oddly profound social comment, accordion and 12-string guitar, and -- voila! the wickedly funny, uniquely entertaining team of Lou & Peter Berryman. From cleaning the fridge ("When Did We Have Sauerkraut") to impending environmental catastrophe ("Why Am I Painting the Living Room?") to the eternal folly of youth ("A Chat with Your Mother" aka "The F-Word"), no subject escapes their keen and quirky observation.

"The Berrymans are indescribable. No one in or out of the folk music world sounds or writes like them. At first listening the uninitiated may wonder how two such goofy people achieved not merely success, but adulation. Then like they have done to everyone else, the Berrymans sneak into your mind and stage a coup." Rich Warren, WFMT, Chicago

door prizes! refreshments!

Advance $18 by phone at 241-1574, online (service charge) or in person at Goodman Center and Orange Tree Imports. Day of Show: $22 at the door or Orange Tree before noon.