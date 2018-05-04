Lou & Peter Berryman

press release:

$20

Masters of the comedy folk song, Wisconsin’s Lou and Peter Berryman charm folk festival audiences across the country with their peculiar, offbeat songs. Lou plays the accordion and writes the music; Peter plays the 12-string guitar and writes the lyrics. The two met in high school and formed their first band in 1964; they formed a jug band in college together in 1966 and led two other bands in 1969 and 1971. Meanwhile, they married in 1967 and were divorced in 1974, but became a professional duo in 1975 and began playing a weekly show at the Club deWash in Madison, Wisconsin in 1977. During the decades to follow, the duo has entertained crowds at folk festivals and coffeehouses across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.