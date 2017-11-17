× Expand Louis the Child

Presented by Frank Productions & Majestic

Doors 5:30pm | Show 7:00pm

Tickets on-sale FRIDAY, August 18th 2017 at 10AM: Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-8000, at the Coliseum Box Office and All Ticketmaster locations.

TICKET PRICES (all general admission)

EARLY BIRD - $27.50

ADV - $32.50; DOS - $40.00

press release: Louis The Child consists of Freddy Kennett and Robby Hauldren, who have taken the music industry by storm in recent years. With over 50 million Spotify streams, LTC provides their fans electronic bliss through stadium-ready anthems such as "It's Strange," featuring K. Flay and their Icona Pop collaboration “Weekend.” On the most recent release, "Love Is Alive" (ft. Elohim), their versatility and emotional range shines through brightest, showcasing an understated tenderness, which Billboard praised as "soft and soothing."

Citing influences ranging from James Blake to Robert Glasper, Hauldren & Kennett blend musical complexity and sonic experimentation in an individual strand of future bass that defies pop formulas, catching the ear of outlets such as Chicago Tribune, Pitchfork, BBC, Rolling Stone, and Billboard.

Since supporting the likes of Madeon, Porter Robinson, and The hainsmokers, Louis The Child has embarked on 2 headline tours totaling 37 sell outs and over 25,000 tickets sold in less than a year.

Mixmag's #1 artist taking American dance music to the next level has quickly risen to headliner status. Currently in the midst of a rigorous touring schedule, Louis the Child is fully prepared to bring smiles to the crowds of people across the globe.