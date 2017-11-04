press release: Oneida author and poet Louis V. Clark III (Two Shoes) takes readers along on his life-long journey, in prose and verse, chronicling a voyage from schoolyard bullies to workplace barriers -- and the loves and lives in between – on his way to discovering "How to Be an Indian in the 21st Century." Warm, plainspoken, and wryly funny, Clark shares his own American Indian story, talking frankly about a culture's struggle to maintain its heritage. His deceptively simple, poetic storytelling matches the rhythm of the life he recounts -- what he calls "the heartbeat of my nation." His unique voice takes readers on a deeply personal and profound quest through a wide range of subjects -- from workplace racism to falling in love and the Green Bay Packers -- to discover for himself what it means to be an American Indian.