Love is in the Air Vendor & Craft Fair

press release: Need to do a little shopping to shake off the winter blahs?  Come out to our Love is in the Air Vendor & Craft Fair at Prairie View Elementary School (300 Soden Drive) in Oregon on Sunday, February 12th from 10 am to 3 pm to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. There will be more than 30 local vendors, crafters and artists to browse and shop from! Plus, meet some guide dogs in training, take a chance at our HUGE raffle, and enjoy an easy day of shopping with easy and FREE parking and FREE admission!  Can’t wait to see you there! 

Fundraisers, Special Interests

608-772-3787

