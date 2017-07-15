Lovely Socialite, Left Field Quartet, And Illusions
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Lovely Socialite is a Madison-based sextet of exemplary musicians, blending Zappa-esque jazz-rock with world fusion flavors.
Left Field Quartet is a Madison-based band of Midwest-raised musicians. We write eclectic, exploratory music which cuts across genres with a deep focus on our uniquely American perspective.
And Illusions: A new Madison experimental duo comprised of Emili Earhart and Michael Groome.
