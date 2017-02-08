Love's Mysteries

Google Calendar - Love's Mysteries - 2017-02-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Love's Mysteries - 2017-02-08 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Love's Mysteries - 2017-02-08 18:30:00 iCalendar - Love's Mysteries - 2017-02-08 18:30:00

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Love’s Mysteries - local poets Andrea Potos, Robin Chapman, Eve Robillard, Katrin Talbot along with a belly dancer. Music from Ancestra.

Info

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Spoken Word

Visit Event Website

608-283-9332

Google Calendar - Love's Mysteries - 2017-02-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Love's Mysteries - 2017-02-08 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Love's Mysteries - 2017-02-08 18:30:00 iCalendar - Love's Mysteries - 2017-02-08 18:30:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer