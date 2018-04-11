Loving Vincent

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Co-presented with WUD Art

Poland | UK | USA | 94 min | NR | Dir. Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman

Wed April 11 | 7:00 PM &  9:15 PM

In a story depicted in oil painted animation, a young man comes to the last hometown of painter Vincent van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist's final letter and ends up investigating his final days there.

