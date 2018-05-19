Lowell Carnival & International Food Fest

9 am-3 pm, 5/19, Lowell Elementary School, with rummage, bake & plant sales, games, maypole dance 10 am, DJ 11 am, cake walk 1 pm. 608-204-6600.

press release: Lowell Garden Club Annual Plant Sale!

The Lowell School Garden is hosting its second annual plant sale! We will have hundreds of plants available including many varieties of tomatoes, peppers (sweet and hot!), kale, broccoli, cabbage, collards, herbs, flowers, and more! Lots of these plants were started by Lowell students during an after school garden club. All proceeds go directly to the maintenance of the gardens and garden education.

The sale will be held during the annual Lowell Carnival-stop by with your family to play some games, shop the rummage and craft sale, and get some tasty food!

RAIN OR SHINE! Event will be moved inside if it rains.