press release: Madison Music Sessions presents The Maven Series, intimate concerts that take place at Maven Vocal Arts at 1951 Winnebago Street. All concerts (except June 11) will begin at 7 pm, with doors at 6 pm. Music will go until 8:30 or 9 pm. The June 11 concert is an afternoon show w/ music at 1pm, doors at noon.

Friday, May 19 - Auralai (from Oshkosh).

Sunday, June 11 - The Riverside (from Santa Barbara, California).

Friday, June 16 - Big Sadie (from Chicago).

Friday, July 21 - Ray Bonneville (from Austin, Texas)

Sunday, July 23 - Undlin & Wolfe (from Minneapolis, Minnesota).

Sunday, August 6 - Feeding Leroy (from Duluth, Minnesota).

Saturday, ​August 26 - Lowland Hum (from Charlottesville, Virgina).

Friday, September 22 - Gaelynn Lea​ (from Duluth, Minnesota).