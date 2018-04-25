press release: The LP event has spun right ’round again! Check out our bins for your favorite music or artist. Our records are priced to rock along with a fan-tastic selection of rock t-shirts, and music memorabilia. You may just find the record of your DJing dreams or a gem to add to your personal collection.

Event starts on April 25 until sold out.

Get current details at the Willy Street Store’s Facebook page.