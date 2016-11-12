Lucien Parker, Mic Kellogg, 3rd Dimension, Chris LaBella & DJ Addy, Selin, Riel Prophet, Marisa, Proph Bella, Lanier feat. Vanessa, DJay Mando

press release: Daily Chiefers & Strange Oasis Entertainment Present an evening with some of the Midwest's best up and coming hip-hop and alternative artists. This is an ALL AGES event!

OFFICIAL MADISON HIP-HOP AWARDS AFTERPARTY

Attend the awards at 7pm and come to the Loth after!

Featured visual artists TBD - let us know if you want to display your art!

An exclusive pop-up shop from one of our favorite new brands - badmath.co - will offer some dope limited run pieces at the event.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to thw UW Odyssey Project - changing lives for adults near the poverty line. Learn more here: http://www.odyssey.wisc.edu/

Performances by:

LUCIEN PARKER | www.LucienParker.com

MIC KELLOGG | https://soundcloud.com/mickellogg

3RD DIMENSION | https://soundcloud.com/team-dimension

CHRIS LABELLA w/ DJ ADDY | http://www.chrislabellamusic.com/

SELIN | http://www.twitter.com/selinthatshawty

RIEL PROPHET | https://www.facebook.com/RielProphetOfficial

MARISA | https://www.instagram.com/tutumarisa/

PROPH BELLA

LANIER FEAT. VANESSA

HOSTED BY DJAY MANDO

$7 before 10pm // $10 after 10pm