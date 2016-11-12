Lucien Parker, Mic Kellogg, 3rd Dimension, Chris LaBella & DJ Addy, Selin, Riel Prophet, Marisa, Proph Bella, Lanier feat. Vanessa, DJay Mando

press release: Daily Chiefers & Strange Oasis Entertainment Present an evening with some of the Midwest's best up and coming hip-hop and alternative artists. This is an ALL AGES event!
OFFICIAL MADISON HIP-HOP AWARDS AFTERPARTY
Attend the awards at 7pm and come to the Loth after!
Featured visual artists TBD - let us know if you want to display your art!
An exclusive pop-up shop from one of our favorite new brands - badmath.co - will offer some dope limited run pieces at the event.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to thw UW Odyssey Project - changing lives for adults near the poverty line. Learn more here: http://www.odyssey.wisc.edu/
Performances by:
- LUCIEN PARKER | www.LucienParker.com
- MIC KELLOGG | https://soundcloud.com/mickellogg
- 3RD DIMENSION | https://soundcloud.com/team-dimension
- CHRIS LABELLA w/ DJ ADDY | http://www.chrislabellamusic.com/
- SELIN | http://www.twitter.com/selinthatshawty
- RIEL PROPHET | https://www.facebook.com/RielProphetOfficial
- MARISA | https://www.instagram.com/tutumarisa/
- PROPH BELLA
- LANIER FEAT. VANESSA
- HOSTED BY DJAY MANDO
$7 before 10pm // $10 after 10pm
Info
Lothlorien Co-op 244 W. Lakelawn Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music