Luke House Art Benefit
Yellow Rose Gallery 122 State St., Suite 201 , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Silent Auction • Share of Art Sales to Luke House
Luke House, located at 310 South Ingersoll St. in Madison has been providing meals to the hungry for 32 years. Volunteers donate food and prepare meals and share them with the community. Come to the Yellow Rose Gallery at 122 State Street, downtown Madison's community art gallery to this benefit for one of our most loved and venerable service projects.
Yellow Rose Gallery 122 State St., Suite 201 , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
