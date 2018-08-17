LÜM Launch Party

press release: Live Undiscovered Music (LÜM) is a music discovery and streaming platform that focuses on giving power to up and coming artists and dedicated music lovers so that more musicians can earn a livable income through their passion for music, and fans can discover that music in a way that does not currently exist. The LÜM platform is based on social networking, which allows the application to increase user to user and user to artist engagement unlike any other music or social media platform. By rethinking the interaction between social media and streaming, we hope that LÜM will eventually become a digital “talent pool” for live entertainment around the world.