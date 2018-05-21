LunART Festival Preview Concert

press release: LunART Festival will present a preview concert at the Verona Public Library on Monday, May 21, from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Festival directors Iva Ugrcic and Laura Medisky, and pianist Vincent Fuh, will perform music by female composers for flute, oboe, and piano. Presented will be works by Madeline Dring, Jenni Brandon, Shumalit Ran, and Alyssa Morris.

The LunART Festival will be held on June 28 through June 30 in Madison with performances and lectures at various locations. The festival is dedicated to celebrating and championing women in the arts from past to present, from revered to forgotten, from rap to rhapsody. Visit lunarfest.org for more information.

This concert is free and open to the public.