press release: The first-ever LunART Festival will be held in Madison on June 28-30, 2018, with the mission to support, inspire, promote, and celebrate women in the arts through public performances, exhibitions, workshops, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The festival will provide accessible, high-quality, engaging concerts, and events with diverse programming through various arts fields. All artistic creators represented at LunART (composers, visual artists, writers, speakers, etc.) will be women.

To showcase women in the arts and bring their work into the spotlight, this three-day event includes a variety of concerts, outreach events, and educational programs. The artistic goal is to share works of women artists, and ensure the progress women have made will continue to flourish and grow, overcoming issues of gender inequity in the arts. LunART supports artistic development of all aspiring regional, national, and international artists, whether emerging or established in their fields.

2018 Festival Dates and Featured Events

Thursday, June 28:

“From Page to Stage: Emerging Composers Workshop” - Composition master class with Jenni Brandon, First United Methodist Church | 9 - 11 a.m. (BY INVITATION)

Lecture “Beyond the Muse: Women's Musical History” presented by musicologist Andrea Fowler, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Lobby | 6 p.m.

“Moon Dances” Opening Gala Concert, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Lobby | 7 p.m.

Friday, June 29:

“From Page to Stage: Emerging Composers” - workshop with festival musicians and Jenni Brandon, First United Methodist Church | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (BY INVITATION)

“The Woman with the Unfathomable Eyes” Friday Gala Concert, Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts | 7 p.m.

“Starry Night” performance: “Rose Gold” (one-woman Hip-Hop theater show) by Zhalarina H. Sanders, Bos Meadery | 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 30:

Panel Discussion: “Collaboration in the Arts” - with Jenni Brandon, Katrina Schaag, and Zhalarina H. Sanders, Madison Public Library | 10 a.m.

“From Page To Stage: Emerging Composers Workshop” Outreach Concert, Capitol Lakes Grand Hall | 2 p.m.

“Women’s Voices” Closing Gala Concert, First Unitarian Society Auditorium | 7 p.m.

“Starry Night”performance: 2014 International Fingerstyle Guitar Champion and folk singer-songwriter Helen Avakian, and rock band Tiny Dinosaur, Robinia Courtyard | 9:30 p.m.

“This festival will raise awareness of the position of women in the arts through engaging, accessible concerts and events,” commented founder and executive director Iva Ugrcic. “The LunART Festival offers diverse programs representing current and relevant women in the arts, and we are committed to expanding and strengthening community ties through public performances and exhibitions. As we establish the festival’s reach into our local community and beyond, we see tremendous potential for growth in future years, with opportunities to expand our vision to theater, dance, opera and visual arts, creating an interdisciplinary festival dedicated to women in all the arts.”

To connect with women composers globally, the festival held a call for scores from December-March that was open to women composers of all ages and nationalities, and received scores from over 90 applicants from more than 20 countries. Scores were evaluated anonymously by a committee of LunART Festival musicians and directors, and 4 works were selected to be performed at each of the Gala concerts during the festival. The following selected applicants were notified April 1, 2018:

Katy Abbott, Glisten for solo piano

Veronika Krausas, Hopscotch Tarot for mezzo soprano and violin

Xinyan Li, Mongolian Impressions for bassoon, string quartet, and percussion

Ingrid Stölzel, The Gorgeous Nothings for soprano, flute, oboe, and piano

Both Xinyan Li and Ingrid Stölzel will both be in attendance at the festival.

LunART has an educational program called “From Page to Stage: Emerging Composers Workshop” which is geared toward women composers who are students (college or high school) or at the earlier stages of their composition careers. Through an application process, a select number of composers will have an opportunity to participate in this program, led by composer-in-residence Brandon. During the festival, Brandon will mentor participants in developing practical skills to express their creative ideas, cultivate relationships with performers, and master the art of collaboration.

Festival organizers Iva Ugrcic and Laura Medisky both received their doctor of music degrees from University of Wisconsin-Madison, and are experienced musicians and successful entrepreneurs working in Madison. Both women are members of the Black Marigold woodwind quintet, and have performed in local ensembles such as the Madison Symphony, and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. They will present LunART preview concerts as outreach events. The program of flute, oboe, and piano trios will feature Vincent Fuh on piano, and will take place on Monday, May 21 at the Verona Public Library and Tuesday, May 22 at the Sun Prairie Public Library.

Ugrcic had long had the idea of creating a festival for women in the arts. As a young musician from the Ex-Yugoslav Republic of Serbia, Ugrcic experienced many troubling situations that nearly stopped her from pursuing music. While poor political and economic situations were among the issues that ultimately led to her departure of Serbia, one of the most troubling problems she faced was gender inequality, an issue that would follow her through her Master studies in France and Germany.

Ugrcic moved to the United States in 2014 to pursue a doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The intent of her dissertation, “Doina Rotaru – The Voice of Romania” is to introduce this extraordinary Romanian woman composer to the U.S. The positive responses Ugrcic received validated her belief that there are many women artists who have much to say, but have not had the opportunity to share their voices with the world and inspired the creation of the LunART Festival.

LunART Festival has partnered with area art organizations including Overture Center for the Arts, Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts, First United Methodist Church, Madison Public Library, Capitol Lakes Retirement Center and First Unitarian Society, as well as local businesses Robinia Courtyard, Bos Meadery and Field Table.

LunART is supported by Dane Arts and Madison Arts Commission, won second place at the 2018 UW Arts Business Competition, and is a finalist for the 2018 National Flute Association’s C.R.E.A.T.E. Project Competition.