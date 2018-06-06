Lunch Hour Happiness: Savoring Your Summer

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Bring your lunch and take an hour out of your day to not only fill your stomach, but fill your mind with inspiring ideas. Set your life in a new direction with new intentions, these workshops will be interactive and fun! Summer--Lying on the beach, hearing the waves hit the sand. Soaking up the warm sun. Biking. Walking through the farmer’s market. Hanging out on a deck at night with friends. Let’s take some time to focus on what kind of summer you would like to create, so that at the end of the summer you can declare, “That was THE best summer ever.” Workshop led by Debi Kennedy.

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-246-4548
