Lungwrecker, Novagolde

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: LUNGWRECKER

"Anti-gospel music for your twisted limbs and carnal sins, a soundtrack to the dirty abandon of a blackout, the bourbon burning in your ears after a hard day's work at the thunder mill."

NOVAGOLDE

"Novagolde hails from the 4th Dimension and Madison. Consisting of three members, we combine modern (now) & ancient ('90s) sounds to create a gritty space rock. It's easy on the ears and challenging to the mind."

$5 ($8 ages 18+).

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-255-0901
