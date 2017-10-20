Lynn Patrick Smith
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $3 admission.
press release: Lynn Patrick Smith is a local favorite and one of Madison's best songwriters. He also writes poetry. His songs are slices of life, funny and poignant with a lyrical twist. His latest collection of poetry is "These Little Scenes" from Fireweed Press. This will be his third appearance at the Hog.
Info
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music