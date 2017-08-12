M-Trane, Bill Roberts Combo, Orquesta Salsoul, Soul Men

press release: 8/12: JAZZ AT THE “NEXT LEVEL ARTISTS SHOWCASE.” Jazz will be among the art forms on display at this inaugural event produced by Peboga, the production company headed by Clyde Gaines that primarily showcases African American talent in a variety of artistic disciplines. Among the scheduled performers are M-Trane, the Bill Roberts Combo, Orquesta Salsoul and Soul Men, the jazz band that emerged last year from the Jazz Consortium’s “Live Soundz on Saturday” program at the Goodman Community Center. 2:00 – 8:00 PM, Labor Temple Grounds @ 1602 South Park Street. Detailed performance schedule TBA, free admissio n.