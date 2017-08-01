Macao

Google Calendar - Macao - 2017-08-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Macao - 2017-08-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Macao - 2017-08-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - Macao - 2017-08-01 13:00:00

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Tuesday, August 1at 1:00pm

Join us for this Tuesday Movie Matinee. Bring a snack, a friend, and enjoy the film!

Macao (1952).  Starring Robert Mitchum, Jane Russell and William Bendix. Nick Cochran, an American in exile in Macao, has a chance to restore his name by helping capture an international crime lord. Undercover, can he mislead the bad guys and still woo the handsome singer/petty crook, Julie Benson? Adventure, Crime, Drama. Not Rated, 81minutes.

Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Movies
608-266-6581
Google Calendar - Macao - 2017-08-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Macao - 2017-08-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Macao - 2017-08-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - Macao - 2017-08-01 13:00:00