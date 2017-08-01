press release: Tuesday, August 1at 1:00pm

Join us for this Tuesday Movie Matinee. Bring a snack, a friend, and enjoy the film!

Macao (1952). Starring Robert Mitchum, Jane Russell and William Bendix. Nick Cochran, an American in exile in Macao, has a chance to restore his name by helping capture an international crime lord. Undercover, can he mislead the bad guys and still woo the handsome singer/petty crook, Julie Benson? Adventure, Crime, Drama. Not Rated, 81minutes.