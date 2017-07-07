press release: Sloshed Shakespeare: Macbeth

July 1, 6 PM, Capital Brewery Bier Garden

July 7, 8 PM, The Brink Lounge

The "drunk Shakespeare" craze hits Madison!

It's one Shakespearean classic, six actors, and way too much alcohol. Before the show, one (or more) performers will be drafted to start drinking, and won't be allowed to start until they are in no condition to perform. It's like Drunk History crashed the Folger Library and refused to leave.

Will it be the story of a thane and his wife who bury their resentment for one another in the bottle? Of three witches who had one too many before bubbling their cauldron? Of rulership rivals Macduff and Malcolm, who may be reduced to kneeling before the throne before they can seize it?

Against their better judgment, Madison Shakespeare Company lured back cast members from last year's production of The Tragedy of Macbeth, including Sarah Zumdahl Johnson as Lady Macbeth, Tia Tanzer as Malcolm, Bryan Metrish as Lady Macduff (and Banquo), and Jason Compton as Macbeth. Joining the cast are Joshua Woolfolk as Macduff and Marie Freese as King Duncan.

Directed by Francisco C. Torres

Derisive and cruel stage management by Tanis Steed

$10 suggested contribution at the door.