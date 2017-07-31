× Expand Benjamin Barlow Sarah Z. Johnson (left) as Second Murderer, and Tia Tanzer (right) as First Murderer, part of the cast of Madison Shakespeare Company's "Sloshed Shakespeare" production of "Macbeth."

Drunk Shakespeare is a global craze that's exactly what it sounds like: Six Madison Shakespeare Company actors will (safely) ingest large amounts of alcohol and perform Macbeth. The actors and director Francisco C. Torres participated in the company's last (sober) production of the play. Fans of the Bard or the Comedy Central show Drunk History will appreciate this mash-up classic of tragedy, witches and war, which can only get crazier if the actors can barely stand. Jason Compton reprises his role as Macbeth.

press release: Against their better judgment, Madison Shakespeare Company lured back cast members from last year's production of The Tragedy of Macbeth, including Sarah Zumdahl Johnson as Lady Macbeth, Tia Tanzer as Malcolm, Bryan Metrish as Lady Macduff (and Banquo), and Jason Compton as Macbeth. Joining the cast are Joshua Woolfolk as Macduff and Marie Freese as King Duncan.

Directed by Francisco C. Torres

Derisive and cruel stage management by Tanis Steed

$10 suggested contribution at the door.