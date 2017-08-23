Macrame 101

Learn the basics of meditative macrame weaving and take a stab at creating your first beaded rope bracelet! Instructor Amy Knipschield will be on hand to guide you, and all materials will be provided, free of charge. Space is limited. Registration required. Call 824-1780 or register online at madisonbubbler.org.

The Bubbler is funded by a National Leadership Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.