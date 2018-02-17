Mad City Model Railroad Show

press release: February 17-18, 2018 at Exhibition Hall, Alliant Energy Center. 51st annual show features huge 90,000 square feet of model railroads in all scales (sizes), toy trains, how-to clinics, exhibits and vendors (300+ tables). Adults - $12, Seniors (65+)- $11, Children (5-11) - $6, under 5 – free. Two-day pass $16. Door prizes and four train sets given away each day.

Saturday: 9am – 5pm, Sunday until 4pm. See nmra-scwd.org for information.