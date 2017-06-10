press release:

Mad City Open: August 15-16, 2015

The 23rd Annual Mad City Open will be held Saturday, August 15th and Sunday, August 16th. This PDGA sanctioned Super Tour (A-Tier) tournament is one of the premier disc golf events in the Midwest, and always draws a strong field of players from Wisconsin, neighboring states, and beyond. You must be a current PDGA member at the time of the event in order to play. This year, after one year off, Elver Park returns to the rotation of courses, joining Hiestand Park, Bird’s Ruins, and the Vallarta-Ast DGC at Token Creek County Park. Nearly half of the available entries, including most of the pro pool, are already taken (as of mid-April). Please visit the tournament website for more information and to register. We are also looking for volunteers, so please use the Contact Page if you are interested.