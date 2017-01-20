press release: The 4th Annual Mad City Pond Hockey Championships will take place on January 20th-22nd, 2017 at Esser Pond in Madison, Wisconsin.

New for 2017

-New Division - Beginner

-Labatt Blue Zone - Party area out on the ice

-VIP Locker Room - Reserve your own space

-USA Hockey Membership Required

-Bigger and Better!

* Please be aware that this year all teams have the possibility to start their first game on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 8am CDT and our last games will be at 12pm on Sunday, January 22, 2017.