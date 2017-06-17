Mad City Vegan Fest

to Google Calendar - Mad City Vegan Fest - 2017-06-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mad City Vegan Fest - 2017-06-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mad City Vegan Fest - 2017-06-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mad City Vegan Fest - 2017-06-17 10:00:00

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Saturday, June 18, 2016, 10am - 5pm, Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Free & open to the public. (Also free parking!)

Where anyone and everyone - from curious omnivores to longtime vegans - can enjoy delicious vegan food and find helpful information on protecting animals, the environment, and your health. Inspiring speakers, a vegan food court, awesome prizes, and vegan-minded exhibitors. Plus, lots of free samples.

Info

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map

Fairs & Festivals
Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Mad City Vegan Fest - 2017-06-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mad City Vegan Fest - 2017-06-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mad City Vegan Fest - 2017-06-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mad City Vegan Fest - 2017-06-17 10:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer