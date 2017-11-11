Mad Max Elliott, Living Hour, Meggie Shays

press release:

Doors: 7:30 Show 8pm

Mad Max Elliott (Madison): What a rockin', rollin', hootin', hollerin', stompin' one-man-band!

Living Hour (Winnipeg) : Sink into the drowsy guitars and blissful, washed-out textures of Winnipeg’s Living Hour. The band made up of dream-pop revivalists’ atmospheric and pillowy melodies are coloured by psychedelic accents and the enthralling coos of vocalist Sam Sarty. Brushed-Snare Beats, droning reverberations, and wobbly romanticism conjure up a tranquil and exploratory state of mind.

Meggie Shays (Madison): New to Madison! Don't miss these catchy tunes starting the evening off. Megan can also be seen around town sometimes guesting on the earthlings.

Donation 5 bucks. No drinking. All ages. Be nice.